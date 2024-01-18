Sheffield United are due to travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace on Tuesday, January 30

Sheffield United's clash with Crystal Palace has been plunged into travel chaos due to industrial action. The Blades are due to travel to Selhurst Park on Tuesday, January 30, for a game that promises to have big consequences at the foot of the Premier League table.

Chris Wilder's side are propping up the division at present and need a win to breathe life into their hopes of survival, but Palace have struggled for form of late and sit inside the bottom seven, with their win over Brentford last time out being their first result in nine. As such, it could be seen as something of a six-pointer and supporters will be keen to watch on from home if they can't get to south London for the fixture.

Those planning to travel to Palace, though, may have seen their travel plans thrown up in the air by the latest announcement from the ASLEF union revealing strikes planned for January 30. A host of rail companies will not be running services in the capital that day, making it hard for both sets of supporters to travel to the game.

Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Thameslink, South Western Railway and SWR Island Line are amongst the rail companies impacted, according to the Crystal Palace website, with the Eagles urging supporters to make alternative arrangements.

London Overground services will not be involved in the strike, but they could be impacted nonetheless, while the strikes are likely to cause an increase in traffic, too, for those planning to drive.