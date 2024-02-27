Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United fans are bracing themselves for travel chaos for their home clash against Chelsea in April after it was moved because of live TV coverage. The clash with Mauricio Pochettino's side at Bramall Lane was originally slated for Saturday, April 6.

But after United's trip to Anfield was moved earlier in the week following selection for live TV broadcast, the Chelsea game will now be played the following day, with a 1.30pm start - on the same day as the Sheffield Half Marathon which will take place around the centre of the steel city. The half marathon will begin and end in the city centre and the route goes up and down Ecclesall Road not far from Bramall Lane, with roads closed as a result.

