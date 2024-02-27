Sheffield United fans braced for traffic chaos as Chelsea, Liverpool clashes moved after TV selection
Sheffield United fans are bracing themselves for travel chaos for their home clash against Chelsea in April after it was moved because of live TV coverage. The clash with Mauricio Pochettino's side at Bramall Lane was originally slated for Saturday, April 6.
But after United's trip to Anfield was moved earlier in the week following selection for live TV broadcast, the Chelsea game will now be played the following day, with a 1.30pm start - on the same day as the Sheffield Half Marathon which will take place around the centre of the steel city. The half marathon will begin and end in the city centre and the route goes up and down Ecclesall Road not far from Bramall Lane, with roads closed as a result.
Key roads including Arundel Gate will be closed between 4am and 4pm on the day, and Ecclesall Road until 1.30pm. United's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool a few days earlier has also been changed, now kicking off at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 4 for live TNT Sport coverage. United say that "any live selections for the remainder of April and May will be announced in due course."