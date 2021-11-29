Sheffield United fans are loving what Paul Heckingbottom, Stuart McCall and Jack Lester did in win over Bristol City
Sheffield United got off to the best possible start under new manager Paul Heckingbottom on Sunday with a fine performance and an important 2-0 win over Bristol City at a snowy Bramall Lane.
Goals from Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp gave the Blades the points in Heckingbottom’s first match in charge after a whirlwind week in which Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked and immeditately replace by the former interim boss.
Coming with Heckingbottom was former Blades player Stuart McCall, while Jack Lester who had been looking after younger player at Shirecliffe stepped up into first team duties for this match.
There was a noticable change in intensity from the United players and the passion was replicated on the sidelines too.
A video captured for Sheffield United’s social media accounts showed the reaction from the coaching staff after Sharp got onto the end of David McGoldrick’s cross and seal the victory for the Blades.
And it went down a treat with supporters.
Twitter user @PaulHolmshaw posted in a replay to the video: “That’s what the fans and players want to see, passion & love for the club , just brilliant.”
And @Justlewy_ said: “Feels like we’ve got our club back. I love it.”
@DeanSpencer11 posted: “Something special might be happening here.”
And @gill_carly arguably summed up the mood after a difficult period for the Blades: “This is what I want to see from the management team. This is what I haven’t seen since March. This is what makes a difference to both the players and fans. This is Sheffield United.”