Sheffield United fans are loving what Paul Heckingbottom, Stuart McCall and Jack Lester did in win over Bristol City

Goals from Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp gave the Blades the points in Heckingbottom’s first match in charge after a whirlwind week in which Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked and immeditately replace by the former interim boss.

Coming with Heckingbottom was former Blades player Stuart McCall, while Jack Lester who had been looking after younger player at Shirecliffe stepped up into first team duties for this match.

There was a noticable change in intensity from the United players and the passion was replicated on the sidelines too.

A video captured for Sheffield United’s social media accounts showed the reaction from the coaching staff after Sharp got onto the end of David McGoldrick’s cross and seal the victory for the Blades.

And it went down a treat with supporters.

Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall direct the players during Sheffield United's Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City at Bramall Lane. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Twitter user @PaulHolmshaw posted in a replay to the video: “That’s what the fans and players want to see, passion & love for the club , just brilliant.”

And @Justlewy_ said: “Feels like we’ve got our club back. I love it.”

@DeanSpencer11 posted: “Something special might be happening here.”