Sheffield United fans are all saying the same thing about last night’s 2-0 win over Brentford

Sheffield United last night recorded their eighth successive home win with a 2-0 victory over Brentford.

It was win that kept the Blades just one point outside the automatic promotion places and had Unitedites taking to social media to declare the performance and the victory the best of a memorable season so far.

READ MORE: Sheffield United player ratings from Blades 2 Brentford 0 - one United player got a TEN

After taking the lead through Oliver Norwood’s penalty the home side were up against it after being reduced to 10 men when Gary Madine for sent off before the interval following a rash challenge.

Despite wave after wave of Brentford attacks in the second half a heroic rearguard action by Chris Wilder’s team kept the visitors at bay before David McGoldrick doubled United’s lead in the closing stages to seal a win which had the home faithful drooling.

Richard Barber Tweeted: “Wow just wow. I have never witnessed a performance like that ever from United.”

Also on Twitter, Lea Boulby posted: “What an amazing performance. Absolutely colossal performance that was a team but my word there is some big balls in that team. That defence three themselves in front of everything. Absolutely huge result for 60 min with 10 men – proud to be a Blade.”

Tyrone James wrote: “14 against 10 at times tonight. Of the ten, every one of them deserved MOTM. Commitment on a scale I’ve never seen. Write us off at your peril.”

Ryan Matthews Tweeted: “YES BLADES!!! Biggest win of the season!”

It was a view echoed by fellow Blade Ryan Atkinson. He posted: “Best/Biggest win of the season.”

And Scotty G added: “Best and biggest win of the season. Onto the next one.”

Mick Allen agreed: He posted: “What a performance. Awesome all around. Result of the season. The team, to a man...”

Meanwhile, Savannah Chamberlain posted: “Going down to 10 in the first half and still getting 3pts and another clean sheet. An outstanding performance and a momentous win. That team and out MoM Dean Henderson should be immensely proud. What a time to be a Blade, we’re on the march...”