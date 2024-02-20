Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boyhood Blade Oliver Arblaster is determined to repay the faith showed in him by Sheffield United after signing a new long-term deal at Bramall Lane. The highly-rated England U20 international, who was recently linked with Premier League giants Liverpool, has committed his future to his boyhood club with a contract until at least 2028.

The 20-year-old enhanced his reputation further with a successful loan spell at Port Vale for the first half of the season, with United turning down approaches from the Championship to keep him around their first-team squad for the remainder of their Premier League campaign. Arblaster was an unused substitute in United's 5-0 defeat to Brighton at the weekend after returning to fitness and could make his top-flight debut this weekend away at Wolves.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had two or three Championship clubs come in for him to take him on loan but we want him around us," boss Chris Wilder said of Arblaster. "We want him to be involved in the changing room. I've talked to him about the culture and getting to know it. There have been a couple we’ve sent out because we thought it was the right thing and there are a couple we feel will be better involved with us and getting to know what we expect and demand off them.

"Ollie is one of them for sure. He's an outstanding young player. We did have a little bit of a setback with his injury at Port Vale, but he's worked hard to get himself back. There's no downside to having players not only with that attitude but that ability coming through, and we are delighted that we have. With our academy, we need to make sure the pathway is there, and we are strong in that area. We must keep producing young players and give them the opportunity to play.”

Born in Sheffield, Arblaster played alongside current teammate Andre Brooks at U8 level for the Blades and both men have progressed through the ranks into the first-team squad. Brooks signed a new deal earlier this year, joining the likes of Will Osula and Antwoine Hackford in committing his future to the Blades, and it is now a matter of when, rather than if, Arblaster follows in their footsteps by pulling on a Blades shirt in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am buzzing to finally sign a long-term deal with my boyhood club," Arblaster said. "I can't wait to kick on. I have seen the manager has put his trust in the likes of Will and Brooksy. They have signed long-term deals, and I am hoping I can repay his faith in me and go out and also perform on the pitch for him. You can develop so much through academy football but then you go out and play men's football, and you see how difficult it is playing Tuesday-Saturday.