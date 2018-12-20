Sheffield United fan column: Young loanees are a gamble but it can pay off

The defeat to West Brom reiterated the fact that United’s squad is still short of the quality required to be certain of a top six place.

United consistently see off the lower ranked teams but have lost to five of the top seven.

That record can be remedied by some new faces in January.

I’ve heard that Chris Wilder is looking at loan signings from the Premier League. Jermaine Defoe has been mentioned, and would be great for half a season, but young players can be gamble, as exhibited by Ben Woodburn’s lack of action.

But Harry Wilson, also from Liverpool, is doing well at Derby and Harvey Barnes, on loan from Leicester, is a star in the making, as we saw last Friday.

If Wilder gets the funds to make a couple of permanent signings, Ronan Curtis at Portsmouth is one to keep an eye on, whilst his teammate Ollie Hawkins is the kind of big lad we don’t have, and his playing background is the type Wilder likes.

Another player I’ve seen score some great goals on TV is Tom Eaves, who after a wandering career has found his feet and his form at Gillingham.

But the player I’d love to see at the Lane is Bradley Dack.

Nigel Adkins should have tried to sign him from Gillingham after they beat us 4-0, and it was surprising when he stayed in League One with relegated Blackburn.

Blackburn would be loathe to lose him, but he’d be the one to take up the slack when Mark Duffy is out of touch, and would eventually be his replacement.

But do United’s board have the collective desire and the cash to prise him away from Ewood Park?