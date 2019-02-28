Sheffield United Fan Column: Why the Blades are worrying me... and it’s nothing to do with Monday’s Sheffield Derby against Wednesday

I’m getting worried. Something’s not right.

United always let you down, but this is showing no sign of slowing up. Last season began to splutter from the end of November, and United ended up with 69 points.

Marvin Johnson of Sheffield Utd: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Now we have 64 points from 34 games, and if my earlier prediction proves correct that 75 points will definitely make the play-offs, we only need 11 points from 12 games to make it.

In other words we need to be as good as Rotherham or Reading for the rest of the season.

But the sights of manager and players are set higher than that. After we beat Middlesbrough without Chris Basham and Jack O’Connell and losing George Baldock during the game, I said it was the best win of the season.

But beating West Brom away without those three and then losing John Egan was better still.

The players are so well drilled that when someone is missing others just slip into their places.

Enda Stevens has been brilliant in O’Connell’s position, and twice Richard Stearman has come on against troublesome opposition and has been exemplary.

Many wondered why Chris Wilder signed Martin Cranie and Marvin Johnson at the start of the season. Now we know.

Cranie has not put a foot wrong and after a difficult first few months Johnson has had two storming games.

The squad is getting stretched at the back but you know that anybody who comes in will do what’s required.

Even Jake Wright – he could be a vital player in the last few matches if injuries continue to bite.

And I’m sure Billy Sharp could play right wing-back if he had to.