Sheffield United fan column: Derby draw won't make me give up on our top two chances just yet

The general consensus amongst Blades fans was that Wednesday dragged us down to their level, for which you have to give them credit.

They’re a different side under Steve Bruce and if they had worked as hard under the previous two managers they would have been in a better position than they are.

But that’s enough of them.

United never got going thanks in part to a picky referee who gave far too many petty free kicks that kept disrupting the flow.

The fact that Peter Bankes didn’t book anybody shows there were no bad challenges in the match.

I watched some of Leeds v West Brom last Friday and that referee, Tim Robinson, let things go as much as possible, which added to the entertainment.

So United missed the chance to go above Leeds, who last Friday looked irresistible, pressing West Brom all over the pitch and time after time forcing Albion’s defenders to turn back towards their own goal.

I read that Marcelo Bielsa’s teams fade towards the end of the season because he works his players so hard – let’s hope the midweek QPR defeat was more indicative of how they’ll go for the rest of the season.

Norwich, meanwhile, are playing some brilliant football; some of the goals they’ve scored lately have been delivered by fast, accurate, decisive passing.

If this looks as though I’m giving up on United’s chances of the top two that’s not the case, but United need to play as well as they can every week to keep up the pressure.

It’ll take a fall off a cliff for us not to make the play-offs, but we all know what happens to us in that two- or three-game competition.