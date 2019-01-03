The Championship has thrown up its usual upturns and downturns in performance over Christmas and the New Year.

A couple of weeks ago Blades fans were down in the dumps following consecutive home defeats, Leeds were on a seven-match winning run and Norwich were scoring a million goals in injury time to win games from nowhere.

Both those clubs seemed to be pulling away from the rest. For United, David McGoldrick was getting a bit of stick for not putting away his chances, which was a bit unfair as his all-round game was consistently very good.

How quickly things change. United have won three in a row, whilst Leeds have lost two on the trot and Norwich have collected two points from three games.

David McGoldrick, meanwhile, has scored four in five. But that’s all it is – a couple of weeks in the middle of a season.

Things can just as easily go the other way again as most teams in the top half are capable of going on a winning run.

Alternatively, any club might go three or four games without winning, and McGoldrick might misplace his shooting boots.

Billy Sharp, though, shows no signs of hitting a slump. Considering the level he is competing at, he must be playing the best football of his career.

He has had prolific periods before, particularly at Scunthorpe and Doncaster, but never anything quite like he has produced this season.

Much has been made of the fact that he has scored more goals in English league football this century than anybody else, which is both a great accomplishment and a rather meaningless one.

Twenty-plus goals and promotion this season would mean much more to him than that statistic.