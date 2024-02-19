Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United's defensive struggles this season continued over the weekend when they shipped five goals at home to Brighton for the second time in three weeks, and for the third time in their last three home games in all competitions. Mason Holgate's early red card made what was already a difficult task nigh-on impossible as their goal difference fell to -43 - the same figure they ended their relegation season in 2020/21 with.

United have conceded 10 goals more than the next most porous defence in the league, second-bottom Burnley, and 18 more than their fellow promoted side Luton Town. In all competitions this season the Blades have been beaten by five or more goals on six occasions, putting them at risk of setting several unwanted Premier League records.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how their defensive record compares to the worst in the top flight's modern era...

Blades cut down

United have lost 18 of their 25 league games this season, with only three wins, to prop up the table on 13 points - but even those figures do not fully illustrate their struggles.

They were beaten 8-0 by Newcastle at Bramall Lane in September and have lost their last two home league games 5-0 to Aston Villa and Brighton, with further defeats by that scoreline at Arsenal in October and relegation-rivals Burnley in December - after which they sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom and reappointed Wilder. Only two teams in Premier League history have previously conceded five goals or more on five league occasions in the same season, though both went on to add a sixth.

Swindon's 1993-94 relegation season included them losing 5-0 at home to Liverpool and Leeds as well as away to Villa, 5-1 at Southampton, 6-2 at Everton and 7-1 at Newcastle. Among Derby's 29 defeats - in their 11-point season in 2007-08 - they lost 6-0 at Liverpool and at home to Villa, 5-0 at Arsenal and at home to West Ham, 6-1 at Chelsea and 6-2 to Arsenal.

Holgate's costly red card against Brighton saw his own frustrating season continue after spending the first half of the campaign on the periphery of Southampton's side in the Championship. In both loan spells, Holgate made his debut in a 5-0 defeat for his side - for Saints at Sunderland, and the Blades against Villa.

Record pace

United have conceded the most goals ever at the 25-game mark of a Premier League season, 65, and will need to improve to avoid breaking records for defensive futility set by the aforementioned Swindon and Derby teams.

The most goals conceded in a Premier League season is 100, by Swindon in their 42 games that season. Derby set the worst of the 38-game era, 89, as they also recorded the worst points total (11) and goal difference (-69) in any Premier League campaign.

The Blades have conceded an average of 2.60 goals per game, worse than Derby's 2.34 and Swindon's 2.38. Indeed, they are on course to concede 99 goals this season (98.80 at their average of 2.60) so are even at risk of breaking Swindon's 42-game record.

An average goal difference of -1.72 per game over a 38-game season equates to -65.36, within four of Derby's record. They have at least already passed the Rams' 11-point tally but they - and Burnley, also on 13 - could join only six previous teams who finished with under 20 points.