Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United could face further FA punishment after discovering fine following fracas v Wrexham

Sheffield United could be handed another FA fine following yesterday’s flashpoints in their win over Watford, after discovering the extent of their punishment for a late melee in the EFL Cup victory over Wrexham last month. Both United and Wrexham were charged with failing to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way.

The flashpoint occurred soon after Sebastian Revan’s stoppage-time consolation goal for the visitors in the Blades’ 4-2 win. United youngster Sydie Peck became embroiled in a spat with Wrexham’s Jack Marriott in the back of the United net after the former Wednesday man looked to retrieve the ball. Players from both sides got involved before being separated, with both Peck and Marriott shown yellow cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United admitted the charge - as did Wrexham - with the Blades receiving an increased £8,500 fine during a hearing. Wrexham accepted a standard £2,500 penalty, a statement from the FA confirmed earlier today.

An independent commission deciding United’s punishment noted that every United player became involved in the “mass confontation to some degree,” even if the panel decided that the levels of aggression shown “to have been of a fairly low level.” The standard fine for a Championship club to the offence is £5,000, which was increased taking into account the number of United players involved and their “very poor previous disciplinary record - both short and long term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wrexham charge was United’s ninth in the last five years and there could soon be a tenth, too, after three flashpoints both during and after a spicy victory over Watford at Bramall Lane. One was sparked by a late challenge by Gus Hamer seconds before United defender Harry Souttar tangled with ex-Blade Daniel Jebbison and the pair had to be separated.

The full-time whistle then saw another melee involving players from both sides, albeit with no further action taken by the referee. Tom Cleverley, the Watford manager, had no issue with the scenes and neither did Blades boss Chris Wilder - but it remains to be seen if the FA take the same view.

“I thought it was a really good game, a proper Championship game. Lively too, tackles going in and players that want to play for their football clubs. I’ve got no issue about that and I don’t think either set of supporters will have either. It’s Championship football, I believe this is what it’s all about and you have to do a lot of things right to get a result.”