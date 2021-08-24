Sheffield United face Daniel Jebbison fight as Everton try Dominic Calvert-Lewin trick again
Sheffield United could have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Daniel Jebbison after he was reportedly the subject of a transfer bid from Everton.
Several reports claim the 18-year-old, who netted his first top-flight goal against the Toffees last season, is on Rafa Benitez’s radar with a £5 million offer for his services turned down by the Blades hierarchy.
An England youth international, Jebbison has also been of interest to several League One clubs, including Sunderland, and was thought to be close to agreeing a temporary switch.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion are also believed to be keen on a loan move for the hotshot.
But now he could be set to follow in the footsteps of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who left Sheffield United for Everton in 2016 as a 19-year-old and has since developed into one of the best strikers in England.
Everton reportedly paid just £1.5 million to bring Calvert-Lewin to the club.
His value has since skyrocketed, however.
Canadian-born Jebbison has made one appearance for Sheffield United this term as a substitute against Carlisle United in the EFL Cup.
The Blades are back in cup action on Tuesday night when they host Derby County.
Sheffield United v Derby County: everything you need to know including odds, form, TV and live stream details
Jebbison faces a struggle to break into the first-team picture at Bramall Lane this season, however, with senior strikers Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset, Oli Burke, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick all thought to be ahead of him in the pecking order.
Another one of the club’s exciting youngsters given his debut this year, Femi Seriki, has joined Belgain side Beerscot on loan for the season to get more first-team opportunities.