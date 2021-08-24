Several reports claim the 18-year-old, who netted his first top-flight goal against the Toffees last season, is on Rafa Benitez’s radar with a £5 million offer for his services turned down by the Blades hierarchy.

An England youth international, Jebbison has also been of interest to several League One clubs, including Sunderland, and was thought to be close to agreeing a temporary switch.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion are also believed to be keen on a loan move for the hotshot.

Daniel Jebbison is reportedly of interest to Everton.

But now he could be set to follow in the footsteps of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who left Sheffield United for Everton in 2016 as a 19-year-old and has since developed into one of the best strikers in England.

Everton reportedly paid just £1.5 million to bring Calvert-Lewin to the club.

His value has since skyrocketed, however.

Canadian-born Jebbison has made one appearance for Sheffield United this term as a substitute against Carlisle United in the EFL Cup.

The Blades are back in cup action on Tuesday night when they host Derby County.

Jebbison faces a struggle to break into the first-team picture at Bramall Lane this season, however, with senior strikers Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset, Oli Burke, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick all thought to be ahead of him in the pecking order.