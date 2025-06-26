Sheffield United face Championship rivals as Carabao Cup first round draw is made
The Blades have been handed an away draw against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup in Ruben Selles' first domestic cup match with the club.
Sheffield United failed to make it past round two of the competition last season, falling to a surprise defeat at Barnsley in a game which the side from S2 dominated.
Birmingham City, recently promoted back to the Championship, last won this competition in 2011 with a shock victory over Arsenal, winning 2-1 at Wembley.
It would be a huge boost for the reputation of new manager Selles at Bramall Lane to go on an early cup run and reach the stages where there is potential to face the biggest clubs in England.
The Premier League sides that are not participating in Europe enter at round two, and those who have qualified for Europe enter at round three of the competition.
When does the first round of the Carabao Cup take place?
The first round of the Carabao Cup takes place on the week commencing 11 August 2025, with sides from across the English Football League involved from this stage.
Have Sheffield United ever won the Carabao Cup?
The Carabao Cup is the rebrand of what used to be known as the League Cup, and Sheffield United have never won this competition in their long history. However, they have reached the semi-finals as recently as the 2014/15 season, losing out to Tottenham Hotspur.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.