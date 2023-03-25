Sheffield United Women will enjoy a chance to showcase the improvements they are hoping to make under new manager Jonathan Morgan to a national audience tomorrow, when their meeting with Lewes is broadcast live via the Football Association’s streaming service.

Ranked 11th in the Championship table, three places behind this weekend’s visitors, United have taken four points from their four games under Morgan’s tutelage, following his appointment last month.

Coventry, who are propping up the rest of the division, have lost all of their matches across the same period - meaning United’s victory over London City and draw with Sunderland has increased their prospects of remaining in the second tier next term.

Like their male counterparts, who are chasing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, Morgan has spoken to his players about the importance of ensuring their performances reflect the personality of the area they represent.

“We think it’s vitally important we do that,” he said. “It’s something we all sat down and had a chat about when we first came in - making sure that we show the values of Sheffield and the surrounding area. That means dedication, hard work and total commitment - nothing less. I’m not saying that wasn’t the case before, far from it. But it’s something that’s always worth remembering and reinforcing.”

With the top two tiers of the men’s game placed on hold for the international break, United will be hoping to attract a sizeable crowd to the meeting with Lewes, which begins at midday.

Jonathan Morgan is the manager of Sheffield United women: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“There’s no men’s game this weekend, so for all the fans who want to get a football fix, this is a great opportunity to get down to the Lane,” Morgan continued. “Hopefully we can do what the men did last weekend and get a great victory for them.”

Morgan, previously of Leicester City and Burnley, was referring to the sight of Paul Heckingbottom’s side reaching the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Blackburn Rovers. Tommy Doyle, who scored the goal which set-up that meeting with his parent club, said: “We’re not playing this weekend, but there’s still a massive match at Bramall Lane on Sunday. The Blades’ women are playing and need your support.”

Tommy Doyle (right) wants the Sheffield United fans to cheer on the club's women this weekend: Simon Bellis / Sportimage