Sheffield United 'eye' out of contract striker as Man Utd prepare 'lucrative' new deal
Sheffield United have endured a difficult Premier League campaign which may all-but come to an end with games to spare. The Blades are currently 10 points from safety with a game in hand and just six points remaining, showing few signs of sparking a great escape.
United are now preparing to face relegation rivals Burnley, who are just four points better off at this point. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Blades and their Premier League rivals.
Roofe ‘interest’
Sheffield United are said to be interested in a deal to sign Rangers star Kemar Roofe. According to Football Insider, Blades could be interested in snapping up the striker on a potential free transfer, with his contract set to expire this summer as things stand.
Since the original report, there have been further reports of interest from United, but also from Fulham and Southampton. Premier League interest could complicate any possible deal for United if they do wind up going down. The 31-year-old has scored 26 goals in 59 league appearances for Rangers.
Mainoo contract ‘plan’
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Man Utd sensation Kobbie Mainoo looks set to land a new contract at Old Trafford. The youngster has been one of the real bright sparks in a disappointing season for United, returning from injury and making a huge impact in the second half of the campaign.
According to The Sun, United are now preparing to make a ‘lucrative’ contract offer to the versatile midfielder, keen to keep him around long-term and to keep any potentially interested sides at bay. As things stand, Mainoo is under contract until 2027 with the Red Devils holding an option of a further year.
