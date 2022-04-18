The French attacker, who spearheads a promising stable of young talent which has progressed through Bramall Lane’s youth system, could be handed a leading role between now and the end of the season following a series of injuries to key players.

Sixth in the Championship table with four matches of the regular season remaining, Heckingbottom’s side are involved in one of the tightest races for play-off qualification in years with only five points separating them from 12th placed Queens Park Rangers.

Ndiaye, who scored United’s only goal during Good Friday’s shock 2-1 defeat by Reading, said: “For me personally, the play-offs are still there. It is up to us now to go into the next game and be ready. It is a battle and we need to make sure that we win that battle.

“All I’m bothered about is focusing on the remaining games, trying to get into the play-offs and then getting promoted.

“We all have a role now. Whoever is in the squad, whoever isn’t in the squad, we all need to be pushing each other.

“We are and that’s really good to see. We need to do this as a team.”

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye has vowed to put the team first: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Ndiaye, aged 22, had been challenged to “do more” by Heckingbottom before his strike against Reading after failing to find the back of the net since scoring a wonderful solo effort at Fulham in December.

“I haven’t had too many goals and that’s what I’m here for - to score goals, make assists and create chances. Hopefully, for the rest of the season, I can carry on doing that.

“I’m still working on things. Players in my position have been doing well. I’m looking up to them and learning from them."

With captain and leading goalscorer Billy Sharp still thought to be recovering from a hamstring complaint, United’s forward options were further reduced when Oli McBurnie limped-out of the meeting with Paul Ince’s side.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (centre) is expected to feature at Bristol City: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

“Hopefully, I carry on taking the chances when they are given to me,” Ndiaye added. "That's my aim."