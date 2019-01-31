Sheffield United: ‘Excellent and challenging experience’ awaits for Blades youngsters as they complete loan moves to Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners

Travis Binnion, Sheffield United’s academy chief, has predicted an ‘excellent and challenging experience’ lies in store for Sam Graham and Stephen Mallon after they completed loan moves Down Under.

The youngsters will spend the rest of the Australian A-League season at Central Coast Mariners, under the guidance of former United midfielder Nick Montgomery who is the Mariners’ assistant manager.

"It will be an excellent and challenging experience for both lads,” Binnion, himself a former Blades trainee, said.

“The A League is a strong league and will provide numerous learning opportunities for them to further their development."

Graham spent the first half of this season on loan at Oldham, while Mallon recently recovered from a serious injury.