Sheffield United: Ex-bossNeil Warnock challenges Gary Madine to fire Blades into Premier League after striker is unveiled at Bramall Lane

Neil Warnock, the Cardiff City manager, challenged Gary Madine to fire Sheffield United into the Premier League after allowing the striker to join the Blades on loan.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton striker, who commanded a £6m fee when he moved to Cardiff a year ago, was confirmed as a Blades player yesterday after he completed a medical over the weekend.

Madine watched from the stand as his new side were beaten 1-0 by National League side Barnet on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup, and former Blades boss Warnock said: “Gary needs to go away and get some goals scored.

“They create a lot of chances do Sheffield, and I’ve said to him: ‘go and get my old club up and get them promoted’.

“He’s felt such a heavy load on his head here but sometimes it’s good to wipe the slate clean.

“Financially it’s very good for us as well, everything is fully paid up and there are incentives for them going up as well.”

As The Star reported on Friday, Madine's confirmation marks a successful culmination to the striker's long-term but largely secret flirtation with United.

Sources close to the striker indicated he was first interested in exploring the idea of crossing the Steel City divide towards the end of his spell with United's arch-rivals Wednesday.

Indeed, Madine is known to have earlier been a regular visitor to Bramall Lane during the 2011/12 season, when both were competing for promotion from League One, and became good friends with at least two members of United's squad at the time.

United's most senior players are believed to have signalled their willingness to work with Madine, aged 28, as they chase top-flight football.