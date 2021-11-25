Sheffield United: Everything Yusuf Giansiracusa, Stephen Bettis and Paul Heckingbottom said as Slavisa Jokanovic is replaced as boss
Sheffield United have confirmed Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager after parting company with Slavisa Jokanovic this morning.
Heckingbottom took charge of United when Chris Wilder left last season before moving back into a role with the under 23s.
However, in the wake of Jokanovic’s departure, the former Leeds United and Hibs boss has been called upon again, this time on a permanent basis, agreeing a contract through to the end of the 2025/26 season.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa said: “We look forward to embarking on a new era in Blades football with Paul at the helm. Paul possesses the personal leadership qualities and technical football skills the board feels are essential to successfully implement the board’s strategic directives. He shares our values and interest in player development while also possessing the ambition and determination to get the most out of our current squad. We are convinced that Paul will play a leading role in improving all aspects of football operations.”
Here’s what was said by Yusuf Giansiracusa, Stephen Bettis and Paul Heckingbottom in today’s press conference after a dramatic day at Bramall Lane.
PH on the system he’ll play
We played variations of it last season and we’ll see the same, dependent on the game. We had changes within the game and went to another formation, I want to try and build on that and make sure we get the most out of that squad. So every player feels like they can earn a place in the team and stay in if the team is winning.
PH on getting his latest coach in
With Jack and Macca coming in, it’s happened so quick so it’s tough to get good people over the line. I’m delighted they have said yes, I’m comfortable with how we are and we’re looking to get the right person in. I’m clear in how I want this to work, to get a good coaching team and a hungry one. To cover all bases.
PH on Femi Seriki
Femi’s back now, he’s ineligible to play until January but we’ve tried to arrange a few friendlies to get him up to speed.
PH on getting ready for Bristol City
I want to see people take responsibility but see people with smiles on their faces. You only do that by winning games. And that’s the priority
PH on scouting and United World input
There’s a scouting network across United World but it will be club led, we’ll be looking for players appropriate to us. There may be times we can share info which may become valuable. Sheffield United’s recruitment will be headed up by Sheffield United and where we can get help, we will do. We’d be foolish not to. It’ll be based around what Sheffield United need.
PH How will this job be different?
I’m not approaching it any differently apart from there will be more conversations, which can only be a good thing. If you speak to any owner or manager when things go wrong, it’s often because of a lack of communication. The football side of things will be approached the same way. Try and develop the players, work with the staff but alongside that there’ll be a lot more conversations up and down the chain.
YG We’ve always thought highly of Paul
We have been consistently impressed every time we meet Paul and speak with him, I am more and more impressed with his maturity and intellect and those qualities are sometimes underestimated. We tend to like short term results, leadership and character in my opinion matter. Not to say any of Paul’s predecessors didn’t have those but Paul has them in abundance and we’re confident with the decision we’ve made.
Bettis on finances
If we don’t achieve promotion we’re about £100m worse off in trms of revenue coming in next season. The club’s prepared for that, we run cashflows for all circumstances. Promoted, staying in the league and dare I say it relegation. The club’s in a position where it will remain sustainable going forward, whatever happens.