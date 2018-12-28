Sheffield United: Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell completes his move to Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have signed Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell on loan until the end of the season.

Dowell, an England under-21 international, trained at Bramall Lane this morning and is expected to make his debut for the Championship club during next month's FA Cup third round tie against Barnet.

Speaking after completing the first of what he hopes will be three deals by the end of the forthcoming transfer window, United manager Chris Wilder said: "We're delighted to get this done. We tried to do it in the summer but he had a good pre-season and their manager wanted him in and around his first team for six months or so. We've continued to watch him though. He's done well for their under-23's and he's kept himself fit."

Dowell, aged 21, made 38 appearances during a similar spell at Nottingham Forest last term and, according to Wilder, can play as "a number 10, as a third midfielder or off the striker." His arrival is expected to hasten Ben Woodburn's return to Liverpool following a disappointing spell in South Yorkshire after also arriving on loan.

Wilder, whose fourth-placed side host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow, added: "We're looking to improve the top end of the pitch with goals, assists or whatever. He comes into what is already a really talented group and hopefully he'll be a really good fit."