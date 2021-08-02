Sheffield United enter advanced talks to sign former Leeds United player on loan

Ronaldo Vieira. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

As per Football Insider, the Blades are hoping to complete a deal for the 23-year-old, who has fallen out of favour at current club Sampdoria.

Vieira joined the Serie A outfit from Leeds back in 2018, but has struggled to establish himself as a first team regular in recent times.

The ex-England youth international was deemed surplus to requirements by Sampdoria last season, and spent the 2020/21 campaign out on loan with Hellas Verona.

United are also interested in a season-long loan for the player, who had to settle for a watching brief for much of last term after suffering injuries to his hamstring, bicep, and knee. As a result, he made just four appearances for Verona.

Having come through Leeds’ academy system, Vieira is no stranger to English football, and to the Championship in particular. The midfielder made 63 appearances in the second tier during his time with the Whites, but left the club before their dalliances with a promotion race.

Sheffield United are still waiting on their first senior signing of the transfer window, but are understood to be keen on bringing in a central player to replace John Lundstram.

The 27-year-old left Bramall Lane upon the expiration of his contract this summer, and has made a move north to join up with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers squad.