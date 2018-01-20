Sheffield United: Enda Stevens makes a point about Norwich City and the Steel City derby

Enda Stevens has described Norwich City’s approach to September’s meeting between the two clubs as a back-handed compliment ahead of today’s return fixture at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke’s side triumphed 1-0 at Bramall Lane, but not before frustrating United’s players and supporters alike with their determination to break-up the game.

Four months on, Stevens believes Chris Wilder’s sixth-placed side now have the experience to cope with delaying tactics.

“I think that was our first taste of it this season,” the United defender said. “We have all experienced it before, the lads probably experienced it a lot last season - other teams coming to Bramall Lane to frustrate - but we have just got to expect it and overcome it. It’s a sign of respect, and I think we have earned the respect of everyone in this league.

“To be in the Championship and the position we are in. we have earned that right. Hopefully, now, we can kick on and really put the pressure on.”

“We are expecting a tough game,” Stevens added. “They came to Bramall Lane and beat us 1-0, which was a frustrating game. We were probably the better side, but they defended well and we struggled to break them down. We know they are in a good bit of form.”

United have impressed since gaining promotion from League One and Stevens, who arrived following their title triumph, used Sheffield Wednesday’s reaction following last week’s Steel City derby stalemate to emphasise his point.

“It’s a results business and we have come off that pitch disappointed we didn’t get three points,” he said. “The other team were celebrating just getting one point.

“In the derby I don’t think we were quite at it in the final third, and I think that’s something we need to improve and get better at. We all spoke about it, frustrated at a few things, and we are hoping to put that right.

But, after the derby game, we are still in the play-offs, so you can only look at the positives. It’s in our hands, as long as we keep getting results, winning games, we will remain there.”