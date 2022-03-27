Wilson found the net in the 31st minute to end City’s five-match winning run and deny them the chance to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top, which remains at eight points with both sides having four games to play.

The Blades started strongly, with skipper Courtney Sweetman-Kirk’s seeing two early shots saved by keeper Fran Bentley before Rhema Lord-Mears’ volley from the edge of the box was blocked by Satara Murray.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk celebrates with her Sheffield United team mates: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Ffion Morgan’s 19th minute effort went over the bar in City’s first real chance of the match, and she came close again with another ten minutes later, firing just wide.

The visitors were made to pay for their spurned chances shortly afterwards when Maddy Cusack curled in a brilliant free kick which Wilson headed home to put the Blades in front.

They nearly added a second four minutes later as Sweetman-Kirk tried to round Bentley, but the goalkeeper stood firm.

At the other end, Fran Kitching kept out Aggie Beever-Jones’ effort from outside the box before denying Abi Harrison from a one-on-one, with the striker’s follow-up cleared off the line by Georgia Robert.

Ellie Wilson of Sheffield United was on target against Bristol City: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Robert was straight back into the action after the break, an ambitious free kick from inside the centre circle tipped over the bar by Bentley.

Midway through the second half, Sweetman-Kirk came close to doubling her sides lead, but her powerful effort skimmed the far post.

Beever-Jones saw a free-kick comfortably saved by Kitching as City searched for a leveller but even four minutes stoppage time wasn’t enough for the Robins to secure a draw, with the Blades climbing to fourth as a result.

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com

Sheffield United (4-2-3-1): Fran Kitching; Lara Miller, Ellie Wilson, Georgia Robert, Alethea Paul; Maddy Cusack, Kasia Lipka; Rhema Lord-Mears, Georgia Walters, Lucy Watson, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

Substitutes: Matilda Taylor for Lord-Mears 85, Tamara Wilcock for Watson 88, Charley Docherty for Walter 90+5