Sheffield United: Eight free agents the Blades could sign The January transfer window is fast approaching and it's a chance for clubs to make that inspired signing that could be the difference come May. Here's eight free agents that Sheffield United could sign this January... 1. Lacina Traore Chris Wilder says he wants to bolster his attacking options and ex-Monaco, CSKA Moscow and Everton man Traore could be an option. The 28-year-old has been without a club since July. 2. Didier Ndong Ndong left Sunderland in controversial circumstances earlier this year after breaching his contract. The 24-year-old midfielder is still without a club. 3. Darren Bent A stalwart of the Football League, 34-year-old Bent has been linked to a few Championship clubs but is yet to settle anywhere permanently since leaving Derby. 4. Gabby Agbonlahor Poor fitness proved the final blow for Agbonlahor at Aston Villa, and the 32-year-old is still a free agent with plenty of Championship and Premier League experience.