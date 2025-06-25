The English Football League (EFL) will announce fixtures for the 2025/26 season tomorrow.

Sheffield United will find out their fate for every date of next season when the EFL release the Championship fixtures tomorrow at noon.

The first ball in the Championship will be kicked in just under five weeks, with the Blades hoping that they can go one step further than last season and return to the top-flight of English football under the stewardship of new manager Ruben Selles.

When are the EFL fixtures released?

The EFL will release every fixture for the Championship, League One and League Two season tomorrow, June 26 2025, at 12pm BST.

When does the season start?

The Championship season gets underway on the weekend of August 9/10 and League One and League Two start a week earlier on August 2/3.

Which fixtures will Blades fans be keeping an eye on?

Every fan in S2 will be focused on the decisive fixtures for the promotion battle when fixtures are announced. There will be fierce and renewed rivalries as the three teams relegated from the Premier League, Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, return to the second tier, and they will be the most likely challengers to Sheffield United for the automatic promotion spots.

Also, coming up from League One, both Birmingham City and Wrexham, with their heavily invested American owners, won’t be wanting to just make up the numbers and will be hoping to ruffle a few feathers when they make the step up next season, so these are more fixtures to keep half an eye on.

And, of course, with Sheffield Wednesday secure in midtable and Sheffield United failing to win the play-off final, there is another season of Sheffield derby mayhem to endure.

Will Selles carry on where Wilder left off and secure the Sheffield derby double for a second season running? That would be one way of getting into the supporter’s good books.

Key dates

The regular season will end on the weekend of 2/3 May. This date could see the dreams of all Sheffield United fans confirmed with promotion back to the Premier League.

Or, it could potentially be another season in the play-offs with the final scheduled for Saturday 23 May 2026.