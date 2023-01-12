Iliman Ndiaye and Paul Heckingbottom have been nominated for the latest round of SkyBet Championship monthly awards, with organisers citing their “inspirational” qualities and “grit” as reasons behind their selections.

Ndiaye, who has scored nine goals and claimed seven assists so far this term, is vying with Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom, Joel Piroe of Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion’s Alex Palmer in December’s player category. Heckingbottom, whose side are preparing for this weekend’s game against Stoke second in the table and nine points clear of third place, has been listed alongside Palmer’s boss Carlos Corberan, Sunderland’s Tony Mowbray and Vincent Kompany of leaders Burnley.

Ndiaye, who excelled for Senegal at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, was described by Millwall’s Gary Rowett as “one of the best” operators in the division following United’s win at The Den in the FA Cup last weekend . The blurb accompanying his nomination read: “Flitting around the front line, running with pace at defenders and always looking to create havoc, he provided an assist in each one of United’s four December games.”

A serial nominee, Heckingbottom steered United to four straight victories last month. That saw them open up an 11 point lead over their nearest challengers Blackburn Rovers before the gap closed following a draw at Queens Park Rangers earlier this month. Burnley also took maximum points from all of their league outings while Sunderland won three out of five. West Brom were beaten once.

“Their (United’s) victories were a triumph for defensive determination and midfield grit, allied to clinically taken chances at the other end,” the statement confirming Heckingbottom’s presence on the shortlist read.

Sheffield United duo Iliman Ndiaye and Paul Heckingbottom are both in the running for awards: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Iliman Ndiaye with Sheffield United team mate Max Lowe: Gary Oakley / Sportimage