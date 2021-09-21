Sheffield United duo included in EFL Championship's most valuable starting XI - according to statistics

3. Tosin Adarabioyo - £10.8m

Tosin Adarabioyo joined Fulham from Manchester City in 2020. The fee was undisclosed but it was reported that the current Premier League champions would receive up to £2 million for the transfer. The defender suffered relegation with the Cottagers last season and has started every game since their drop down to the Championship.

Photo: Jacques Feeney