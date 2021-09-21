SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 23: A general view of the Sheffield United club badge outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley at Bramall Lane on May 23, 2021 in Sheffield, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sheffield United duo included in EFL Championship's most valuable starting XI - according to statistics

At the start of the 2021/22 campaign, Transfermarkt released the most valuable XI in the Championship based on their individual market values.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:20 pm

Transfermarkt’s market values are calculated taking into account various price models, looking at key characteristics including age, league, form and injury proneness.

A majority of the starting XI are newly relegated players - Fulham have the most with five, Sheffield United have two and West Brom have two - while Bournemouth, who were relegated the previous season, also have two.

The value of the whole team adds up to £117 million, with one of the two Blades named as the league’s most valuable player.

Here is the most valuable starting XI…

1. Sam Johnstone - £7.2m

Sam Johnstone joined West Brom from Manchester United in 2018 for an initial £6.5 million. The keeper was superb for the Baggies in the Premier League last season, earning himself a place in the England squad for the 2020 Euros tournament. Johnstone has three clean sheets in the Championship so far this season.

Photo: Tony Marshall

2. Jayden Bogle - £6.3m

The two full-backs are the team's "least" valuable players (Bogle and Robinson). The former Derby County defender joined Sheffield United last summer in a £15 million double deal with Max Lowe. The 21-year-old is yet to find a regular spot in the Blades' starting XI and is yet to start a game this season - making two appearances from the bench.

Photo: Alex Pantling

3. Tosin Adarabioyo - £10.8m

Tosin Adarabioyo joined Fulham from Manchester City in 2020. The fee was undisclosed but it was reported that the current Premier League champions would receive up to £2 million for the transfer. The defender suffered relegation with the Cottagers last season and has started every game since their drop down to the Championship.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. Lloyd Kelly - £9m

Lloyd Kelly joined AFC Bournemouth in 2019 for a reported fee of £13 million. The defender struggled for game time in the Premier League but has been a regular since their relegation in 2020.

Photo: Alex Burstow

