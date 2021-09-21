Sheffield United duo included in EFL Championship's most valuable starting XI - according to statistics

Transfermarkt’s market values are calculated taking into account various price models, looking at key characteristics including age, league, form and injury proneness.
A majority of the starting XI are newly relegated players - Fulham have the most with five, Sheffield United have two and West Brom have two - while Bournemouth, who were relegated the previous season, also have two.
The value of the whole team adds up to £117 million, with one of the two Blades named as the league’s most valuable player.
Here is the most valuable starting XI…
1. Sam Johnstone - £7.2m
Sam Johnstone joined West Brom from Manchester United in 2018 for an initial £6.5 million. The keeper was superb for the Baggies in the Premier League last season, earning himself a place in the England squad for the 2020 Euros tournament. Johnstone has three clean sheets in the Championship so far this season.
Photo: Tony Marshall
2. Jayden Bogle - £6.3m
The two full-backs are the team's "least" valuable players (Bogle and Robinson). The former Derby County defender joined Sheffield United last summer in a £15 million double deal with Max Lowe. The 21-year-old is yet to find a regular spot in the Blades' starting XI and is yet to start a game this season - making two appearances from the bench.
Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Tosin Adarabioyo - £10.8m
Tosin Adarabioyo joined Fulham from Manchester City in 2020. The fee was undisclosed but it was reported that the current Premier League champions would receive up to £2 million for the transfer. The defender suffered relegation with the Cottagers last season and has started every game since their drop down to the Championship.
Photo: Jacques Feeney
4. Lloyd Kelly - £9m
Lloyd Kelly joined AFC Bournemouth in 2019 for a reported fee of £13 million. The defender struggled for game time in the Premier League but has been a regular since their relegation in 2020.
Photo: Alex Burstow