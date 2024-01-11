Ismaila Coulibaly has been assured that the door has not been closed for him at Sheffield United, despite being given the green light to leave Bramall Lane on loan this January. The Malian midfielder is back fit after his recent knee injury and was on the bench for United's FA Cup win at Gillingham last weekend.

Coulibaly, who turned 23 on Christmas Day, has played seven times for the Blades since joining in 2020, spending large chunks of his United career out on loan with sister club Beerschot before returning to Bramall Lane. His only football this season was 90 minutes in the Blades' League Cup exit to Lincoln City and he has been made available for a loan move in this transfer window.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest from Swedish side AIK has been reported for some time, while The Star understands that Coulibaly also has options in France, Belgium and Switzerland this month. While many had expected any loan deal to be the end of Coulibaly's time at United, with his contract set to expire in the summer, United are thought to have the option to extend it by a further year in the summer after doing so last summer following promotion.

United are expected to assess their options in the summer, depending primarily on their divisional status, before making a final decision on Coulibaly's future and in the meantime, a loan spell can give him a fresh start and get him some much-needed minutes and chances to impress. United are expected to seek as big a contribution to Coulibaly's wages as possible, which could then contribute towards the additions boss Chris Wilder hopes to make in this current transfer window.