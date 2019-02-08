Sheffield United: 'Don't know whether to laugh or cry' - Blades fans react to dramatic 3-3 draw with Aston Villa

0
Have your say

Sheffield United blew the chance to move back to the top of the Championship table as they drew 3-3 at Aston Villa this evening, after being 3-0 ahead.

This is how Blades fans reacted online.

Blades boss Chris Wilder

Blades boss Chris Wilder