Sheffield United 'don't fear a repeat of Norwich's time-wasting antics' says Blades star Enda Stevens

For a season of so many memorable moments, it perhaps speaks volumes that a 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City should stick in the memory for so many of a Sheffield United persuasion.

But - such was the ridiculous nature of City's antics that day, which began almost as soon as Yanic Wildschut put the visitors ahead - it crept up again yesterday when Chris Wilder faced the media, ahead of tomorrow's reunion with Daniel Farke's men at Bramall Lane.

Wilder handled the topic diplomatically enough, insisting he is on good terms with Farke and stands by his rant afterwards when he labelled Norwich 'unprofessional', for everything from arriving late and handing the teamsheets in to keeping United waiting on the pitch at the start of the second half.

So it was left to Enda Stevens, who played for United that day, to reveal the frustration of everyone inside Bramall Lane that afternoon.

"We know last season they came here to try and frustrate us," the Republic of Ireland international said.

"It'll be down to us to have a good tempo about our game, get on the front foot and cause them problems.

"It was a frustrating game for us last season because we started really well, caused them problems and got hit on the counter.

"It was a sucker-punch to go 1-0 down and that made it an uphill task for us, because they sat off us a lot and soaked up all the pressure.

"We wanted to get one over on them later in the season when we went to Carrow Road [and won 2-1] and we put in a great performance, and controlled the whole game.

"They will be probably looking to do that to us now, and we've got to be on our toes and expect a tough game. But we're not worried about a repeat performance [of their antics last season]... we're just worrying about ourselves and sticking to our game plan.

Enda Stevens

"Hopefully that'll work."

