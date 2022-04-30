Sheffield United: "Dominant", "Not so fast with play-off talk" - Blades fans react after huge win over QPR

It was the proverbial game of two halves – but Sheffield United showed great character as well as skill as they beat Queens Park Rangers in the capital last night to ensure their play-off destiny remains in their own hands.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 10:00 am

Trailing 1-0 at the break, United hit back to run out 3-1 winners thanks to second-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane, who came off the bench to seal three points in added time.

Here’s how a section of Blades fans reacted on social media ...

@jarv28: That second half was one of the most dominant I’ve seen in a long time. Well in Blades

@KopFinest: I’m so sorry to everyone who wasn’t there but also those who got flattened when we scored

The 'simple' half-time team-talk that inspired Blades' vital win over QPR

@Blacky0114: Remember when Norwood couldn't beat the first man at a corner? Now every cross is bang on!!!

@Cordeliassmile: Massive result, lads.

Sheffield United's players celebrate against QPR: David Klein / Sportimage

@SufcBlade1889: Not so fast on the playoff talk, Blades. Still need to do the job vs Fulham. Stoke and Preston very winnable for Boro.

@asaba_carl: Just heard QPR manager blame injuries, I started giggling. We got £60m of incredible players back home in Sheffield injured and our team have just schooled them in every aspect of the game.

QPR boss admits his side couldn't cope with United as he thanks fans

@JerryBerryYeah: Ollie Norwood is the best player I have ever seen in a Sheffield United shirt

@josephclift: And credit to Heckingbottom – the team needed lifting, not just at half-time tonight but last November too. We needed a result tonight, but we got a great performance too

@kateburlaga: Feared interval disco playlist would be the highlight after timid, toothless first half but then a second to get the blood pumping. Bombarded & smothered QPR with bit belatedly between teeth. Intensity, adversity always at fore when #sufc at best.

@josephclift: A quite brilliant 2nd half performance #sufc – the intensity needed raising, and was from the 1st min. Ndiaye ran himself into the ground, MGW epitomised it that last 15 mins chasing everything down despite clearly struggling with a knock. Robinson & Berge superb tonight

@midgley_neil: Brilliant win. Hecky deserves massive praise. Who’d have thought we’d make the playoffs when he took over in November!?

@AnnaWilson79: The redemption of Jack Robinson

