Sheffield United: "Dominant", "Not so fast with play-off talk" - Blades fans react after huge win over QPR

Trailing 1-0 at the break, United hit back to run out 3-1 winners thanks to second-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane, who came off the bench to seal three points in added time.

Here’s how a section of Blades fans reacted on social media ...

@jarv28: That second half was one of the most dominant I’ve seen in a long time. Well in Blades

@KopFinest: I’m so sorry to everyone who wasn’t there but also those who got flattened when we scored

@Blacky0114: Remember when Norwood couldn't beat the first man at a corner? Now every cross is bang on!!!

@Cordeliassmile: Massive result, lads.

Sheffield United's players celebrate against QPR: David Klein / Sportimage

@SufcBlade1889: Not so fast on the playoff talk, Blades. Still need to do the job vs Fulham. Stoke and Preston very winnable for Boro.

@asaba_carl: Just heard QPR manager blame injuries, I started giggling. We got £60m of incredible players back home in Sheffield injured and our team have just schooled them in every aspect of the game.

@JerryBerryYeah: Ollie Norwood is the best player I have ever seen in a Sheffield United shirt

@josephclift: And credit to Heckingbottom – the team needed lifting, not just at half-time tonight but last November too. We needed a result tonight, but we got a great performance too

@kateburlaga: Feared interval disco playlist would be the highlight after timid, toothless first half but then a second to get the blood pumping. Bombarded & smothered QPR with bit belatedly between teeth. Intensity, adversity always at fore when #sufc at best.

@josephclift: A quite brilliant 2nd half performance #sufc – the intensity needed raising, and was from the 1st min. Ndiaye ran himself into the ground, MGW epitomised it that last 15 mins chasing everything down despite clearly struggling with a knock. Robinson & Berge superb tonight

@midgley_neil: Brilliant win. Hecky deserves massive praise. Who’d have thought we’d make the playoffs when he took over in November!?