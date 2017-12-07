Sheffield United: ‘Do not underestimate what these boys are doing’ Chris Wilder urges as his team prepares for Bristol City showdown

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has leapt to the defence of his players, describing their achievements this season as “outstanding”.

Wilder, whose side enters tomorrow’s game against Bristol City ranked fourth in the Championship table, praised the commitment of a squad which, despite its financial constraints, has out-performed the likes of Middlesbrough and Aston Villa since winning promotion last term.

In a marked change of tact to his comments following Saturday’s defeat by Millwall, Wilder said: “There’s been no different reaction to when we’ve lost before. It’s a great group and what it’s done is outstanding. There’s no lack of effort or commitment on their part. On anyone’s part in fact. We’ve dropped our standards a little, it happens, You just get back on it. We’ve deserved every single result we’ve had this season, every single win.”

Despite being fiercely critical if United’s performance at The Den - a result which stretched their winless run to three games - Wilder was keen to ensure that sequence of results does not cast a shadow over an otherwise remarkable start to the campaign.

“Other people can look at budgets, money that’s been spent, where we should be in relation to that or whatever,” he added. “For me, it’s just a game of football, whether that be a Friday night at Bramall Lane live or Graves Park pitch ten. We want to win.”