Having fought so hard to keep them during the January transfer window, making no secret of the fact it would diminish Sheffield United’s promotion credentials if either were sold, manager Paul Heckingbottom acknowledged it was pleasing to see Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye combine for the goal which put his team on the road towards Premier League football.

Both players, he reflected following Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion, are genuine top-flight talents. And after watching Ndiaye provide the assist for Berge’s finish, before Anel Ahmedhodzic’s strike guaranteed United the Championship’s runners-up berth, Heckingbottom insisted the sequence of events which led to the Norwegian’s effort proved why he has been so tough on Ndiaye throughout the campaign.

“Iliman winning the ball back and getting on the front foot,” he said, describing how the Senegal international loitered with intent before intercepting Taylor Garnder-Hickman’s back pass and squaring for Berge. “Those are the positions we’ve always wanted him in. He looks at me sometimes, when I get on at him for not doing things, but there it is. West Brom will probably be looking at Gardner-Hickman, but it’s not him. It’s not his fault. It’s Iliman being in exactly the right place, ready to put pressure on.”

Ndiaye has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season and created nine more, emerging as one of the most influential members of a United team which will be competing at the highest level again next term. But like Berge, who also attracted interest midway through the campaign, the attacker is expected to be the subject of more bids when the market reopens. Three months ago, after learning they had been placed under a transfer embargo, Heckingbottom made it clear to United’s hierarchy that he would not support the sale of either in order to relieve some of the pressure on the club’s coffers. With Reda Khadra’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion being terminated, the former Barnsley, Leeds and chief won that particular battle - admittedly after making some pointed comments in the media. But he privately concedes that retaining their services this summer could prove muck more difficult. After United allowed a number of contracts to run down, both Ndiaye and Berge are about to enter the final 12 months of their present agreements.

With three games remaining on their schedule for 2022/23, Heckingbottom has insisted it is important United celebrate their achievement before confronting some of the challenges they must overcome behind the scenes.

Sander Berge celebrates his goal, which laid the foundations for the win which saw Sheffield United seal promotion: Darren Staples / Sportimage

But when the time comes to address those, he will use the fact they are guaranteed regular football in South Yorkshire to try and persuade the representatives of Ndiaye and Berge that it is in their client’s best interests to stay for at least another season.

“Sander, he has always been brilliant for me,” Heckingbottom said. “When all of that (interest) was happening, he made it clear he wanted to be here and what we’ve just done - the same goes for Iliman - this is what they are here."

“Sander, whenever I hear people talk about him, he always seems to get held to a different standard to anyone else,” Heckingbottom added. “I don’t know why and it’s not always fair. But what I do know is that he’s a quality footballer and person.”

Sander Berge (2L) of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates Tommy Doyle (L), Iliman Ndiaye (2R) and Oliver McBurnie (R): George Wood/Getty Images