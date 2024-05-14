Sheffield United discover transfer window opening date ahead of key summer overhaul
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield United’s big summer rebuild will begin a month today when the summer transfer window officially opens for business. The EFL today confirmed that its clubs will be able to start their business from June 14, 2024 with the window slamming shut on August 30, at 11pm.
The winter window will begin on January 1, 2025 until February 3, at 11pm. United are already lining up transfer targets, with boss Chris Wilder and new head scout Jamie Hoyland speaking to players and agents ahead of a summer that is expected to see United need as many as a dozen players to make up for the departures of the Blades’ out of contract players, loanees and key men expected to depart after relegation back to the Championship.
Blades fans eagerly anticipating the first Steel City derby against Wednesday in some time will discover the dates on fixture release day on June 26, at 9am, with the new campaign kicking off over the weekend of August 10/11. United will start the new season on minus two points after being hit with the EFL sanction for non-payment of transfer monies owed, while fans are bracing themselves for some more awkward kick-off times after Sky Sports’ new TV deal which will see every EFL club screened live at least 20 games next season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.