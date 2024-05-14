Sheffield United discover transfer window opening date ahead of key summer overhaul

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United discover when EFL transfer window opens after relegation back to Championship

Sheffield United’s big summer rebuild will begin a month today when the summer transfer window officially opens for business. The EFL today confirmed that its clubs will be able to start their business from June 14, 2024 with the window slamming shut on August 30, at 11pm.

The winter window will begin on January 1, 2025 until February 3, at 11pm. United are already lining up transfer targets, with boss Chris Wilder and new head scout Jamie Hoyland speaking to players and agents ahead of a summer that is expected to see United need as many as a dozen players to make up for the departures of the Blades’ out of contract players, loanees and key men expected to depart after relegation back to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...