Sheffield United: Disappointed Chris Wilder threatens changes after accusing his team of throwing away two points

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, accused his players of naivety after conceding a 92nd equaliser during their derby against Rotherham and threatened to make changes for Tuesday's visit to Brentford.

United were on the verge of what would have been a hard-fought and fortuitous win when Chris Basham turned home at the far post following earlier strikes from Mark Duffy and Jon Taylor.

But Paul Warne's side snatched a draw when a catalogue of defensive errors presented Jamie Proctor with the opportunity to restore parity deep into added time. It was a chance the substitute refused to pass-up; beating the excellent Dean Henderson with a clinical finish and prompting Wilder to question the hunger of his team.

"They were naive in their play," he said. "They didn’t recognise that a team would be on top of them. Maybe I need to get that message across more strongly.

"We didn’t have time and space to take touches. They were hungrier than us and off they went. Rotherham played more effective football. I imagine they had more ball than us, more crosses, more shots.

"They did to us what we usually do to other teams. It is up to me now to look at that and then make the relevant changes for Tuesday. I usually enjoy our performances in and out of possession but I didn’t enjoy that."

Wilder kept his players locked in the dressing room for nearly an hour after a result which saw them slip to fifth in the table, five points behind leaders Norwich City.

"We gave away the ball so many times and took too many touches," Wilder said. "When we do have a bad one, we really do have one. It is not just two or three in the team. It is everyone. It spread through the team like wildfire."

"What happened at the end epitomised our afternoon," he added,. "John (Fleck) made a bad decision, so does Enda (Stevens).

"Then two experienced boys get caught up on the edge of the box and the ball is toe-poked past ‘Bash’, who is in control of the situation.

"There is no point me mugging myself off and saying we were unlucky and should have won. Rotherham were miles better than us."