As The Star revealed in June, Guedioura and his former team mate Jonathan Kodjia both indicated they were open to the idea of joining Jokanovic in South Yorkshire soon after it was confirmed the Serb would be taking charge in May.

The duo both played under Jokanovic at Qatari club Al-Gharafa and, with Guedioura’s contract at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium having now expired, the Algerian could be about to get his wish after being invited to watch United in action against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Capped 63 times by his country, Guedioura was described as a “maverick” by Alan Pardew during a spell with Crystal Palace before linking up with Jokanovic at Watford; helping the Hertfordshire club win promotion from the Championship six years ago.

But, capable of operating in a defensive midfield role, Guedioura could prove a viable alternative to Ronaldo Vieira, whose proposed loan move to United from Sampdoria recently collapsed amid concerns about his fitness. READ MORE HERE

Why Rooney was delighted Derby drew Blades in second round of cup

Wayne Rooney, the Derby County manager, says he was “delighted” when his side were paired with Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup after signalling his intention to field another young side in their second-round tie at Bramall Lane tonight.

United and Derby got through to this stage after seeing off Carlisle United and Salford City respectively in the first round, and Rooney says that his young players will learn a lot from playing against a side that was relegated from the Premier League last season.

Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura celebrates after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

“The team for the Sheffield United game will be a similar team to the one that featured in the Salford City game in Round One,” Rooney told his club’s official website. READ MORE HERE

Blades’ move for veteran moves a step closer

Sheffield United’s move for Adlène Guedioura, the 35-year-old Algerian international, has appeared to move a step closer after the former Watford and Nottingham Forest midfielder travelled to Bramall Lane to watch the Blades’ 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Guedioura is well known to United manager Slavisa Jokanović, having worked under the Serb at Vicarage Road before being reunited with him at Qatari club Al Gharafa.

Guedioura emerged as a target for Jokanović as he sets about revamping the squad he inherited at Bramall Lane under his budget constraints. After targeting five new players when he succeeded Chris Wilder as United manager, the Blades have signed just one with the transfer deadline little over a week away. READ MORE HERE

Lopata in the words of his former manager

He already knew Kacper Lopata was a pretty special player, with the talent to go on and build a career in the professional game.

But it was during a weekly training ground ritual when Jude Macdonald, the manager responsible for giving him his first proper break, realised the teenage centre-half possessed the cunning required to reach the highest level too. READ FULL STORY HERE

Youngster can force his way into Championship starting XI, says boss

Despite strengthening his defensive options by signing Ben Davies on loan, Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted Kacper Lopata can still force himself in Sheffield United’s matchday squads when they return to Championship action this weekend.

Lopata hopes to make the second senior appearance of his career when Derby County visit Bramall Lane in the Carabao Cup tomorrow, having excelled during the win over Carlisle in the previous round.

Although the Polish teenager made his presence felt in box boxes, going close to scoring himself before Rhian Brewster secured United’s progress, Jokanovic has failed to select him in any of the club’s three league games since. READ MORE HERE

Young defender wants to be United’s first-choice pick

Rhys Norrington-Davies admits he has set his sights on becoming Sheffield United’s first-choice left-back, despite admitting he may have to be patient to do so.

The Welsh international made his league debut for the Blades on Saturday as they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town, after making his competitive bow earlier in the season against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup.

Left-back is one area of the squad where United appear well-stocked, with Enda Stevens and Max Lowe also on Slavisa Jokanović’s roster. Ben Osborn, ostensibly a midfielder, has also caught the eye playing left wing-back previously, but Norrington-Davies wants to make the spot his own. READ MORE HERE

Kids could use Derby clash as an audition

Sheffield United’s troubled start to the Championship season, combined with their painfully slow progress in the transfer market, means Slavisa Jokanovic will be analysing the performances of the youngsters he will select for the Carabao Cup tie against Derby County even more closely than usual.

With at least an extra nine games being added to United’s schedule following their relegation from the Premier League last term, Jokanovic has decided to use the knockout competition to award opportunities to the most promising members of Bramall Lane’s development squad.

Kyron Gordon, Tyler Smith, Zak Brunt, Daniel Jebbison and Kacper Lopata all featured during the first round victory over Carlisle earlier this month.

And, if they impress again, Jokanovic could consider utilising them across the course of a league campaign defender Chris Basham recently admitted pushes players to their physical limits. Particularly with United so far adding only one new name - Liverpool’s Ben Davies - to their roster since the Serb took charge last month. READ MORE HERE

Jags prepared for quick Blades return

Phil Jagielka, the Sheffield United legend, is preparing for a quick return to Bramall Lane after leaving in the summer when his new club Derby County travel to South Yorkshire this evening.

The two Championship sides were paired together in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Jagielka signing a deal at the Rams on the day he turned 39 years old.

With Derby’s squad notoriously stretched, Wayne Rooney will have to think carefully before making many changes for the second-round tie at Bramall Lane – meaning those United fans who attend may get the chance to see Jagielka in action again only months after his second stint as a Blade officially came to an end. READ MORE HERE

Blades handed warning by Luton defender

Kai Naismith, the Luton Town defender, says his side will be itching to put things right against Sheffield United this weekend after they were hammered 5-0 by Birmingham City last Saturday.

Scott Hogan, the former Blades loanee, was on target twice as the Blues hammered the Hatters, whose manager Nathan Jones admitted he was “a little bit embarrassed” by his side’s performance on their own turf.

Next up for Jones’ side is another home clash with the Blades, who have struggled to adapt to life back in the Championship after relegation last season and have just one point to their name from their opening four games. READ MORE HERE

How Billy proved he is still Sharpest Blade, even at 35 years old

Amidst the fervour and fall-out that followed Sheffield United’s injury-time defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend, it went a little under the radar that the day was a hugely significant one for their skipper and talisman.

Not for the result, which he admits hurt him and left him “gutted”. But United’s equaliser against Town was also the 250th goal of Billy Sharp’s illustrious career and to make it extra special, it came in front of a Kop filled with fellow Blades.

“Still gutted with yesterday,” Sharp later posted on social media. READ MORE HERE

Two promotion heroes could be reunited

Two members of Sheffield United’s double promotion-winning squad could be reunited this season after Leon Clarke, the former Blades striker, joined Bristol Rovers on trial.

Clarke, without a club after leaving Shrewsbury Town in the summer, reportedly failed to earn a deal at non-league Gloucester City recently and has been keeping himself fit with a personal trainer in a bid to prolong his playing career further.