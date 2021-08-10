United have been told Liverpool would prefer to sell Ben Davies rather than allow him to leave Anfield on loan, as officials at Bramall Lane brace themselves to receive another approach from Arsenal for their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Slavisa Jokanovic, who has spoken of his desire to retain Ramsdale’s services this season, wants to bring Davies to South Yorkshire after deciding to play with a back four rather than the three man defence favoured by former manager Chris Wilder.

Jurgen Klopp, Jokanovic’s counterpart in the North-West, is willing to part company with Davies after failing to select him in any of his starting elevens since acquiring the player from Preston North End earlier this year.

The centre-half is also known to be keen on the idea of joining United, after they held talks with his representatives during the January transfer window. But Michael Edwards, Klopp's sporting director, is understood to favour selling Davies despite knowing that inviting temporary offers could help to speed up the process.

Former Blades favourite retires at age of 29

Jose Baxter, the former Sheffield United forward, has shared an emotional message on social media after announcing his retirement from football at the age of 29.

Baxter, one of United’s scorers in their epic FA Cup semi-final against Hull City at Wembley in 2014, came through the ranks at Everton, becoming the club’s youngest-ever senior player at the time when he made his debut at 16 years of age.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the manager of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Whilst at United he was suspended after failing recreational drug tests and admitted he planned to take his own life during his darkest moments.

"Today I announce my retirement from football," Baxter posted on Instagram.

Bogle reveals how Jokanovic has made a difference

A new season, new manager and, for Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle, a striking new look.

“I just decided to get it done, go for something a bit different,” he says, confessing his freshly dyed blond locks have led to some ribbing from his team mates. “I like it. I’m really happy with it. My family and friends though? Well, some of them aren’t so sure.”

It isn't just what is on top of Bogle's head that has been a talking point at Bramall Lane. As Slavisa Jokanovic and his coaching staff continue analysing the options at their disposal, what is on the inside has been a subject of conversation too.

Wilder speaks out after Bramall Lane exit

Chris Wilder, the iconic former Sheffield United manager, has broken his silence over his Bramall Lane earlier this year – insisting everything he did at the Blades was for the benefit of his boyhood club.

Wilder and the Blades parted company by mutual consent after the relationship between manager and club hierarchy broke down irretrievably.

The Sheffield-born boss led United to two promotions in three years during his time in charge, also launching an unlikely bid for an European place before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and set in motion a chain of events that led to relegation from the Premier League last season.

And, in an interview with Sky Sports, Wilder said: "There's always two sides to a story but I know what went off.

"In my mind I'm comfortable and when my head goes on that pillow at night, I'm comfortable in the decision I made for the right reasons."

Phillips expects Sunderland to sign Blades youngster…

Kevin Phillips, the legendary former Sunderland striker, has backed his old club to sign Daniel Jebbison on loan from Sheffield United after describing the Black Cats as one of the biggest clubs in League One.

Jebbison rose to prominence last season when he scored on his full Premier League debut away at Everton, becoming the youngest player to do so in the competition’s history.

But the 18-year-old sees his path to Slavisa Jokanović's first team currently blocked by a number of senior strikers at Bramall Lane, and a loan deal is expected to be finalised to further the Canadian-born England youth international's development.

...BUT he might get chance to impress Slav first

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic could use performances during his team’s EFL Cup tie against Carlise to help him decide which young players should be invited to remain with his first team squad this season and those who would benefit from being sent out on loan.

With United set to contest their second match of the new Championship campaign at Swansea City this weekend, Jokanovic is expected to make a number of changes to his starting eleven for tomorrow’s first round tie.

Regan Slater, Daniel Jebbison, Kacper Lopata and Zak Brunt could be among those set to feature, after hearing Jokanovic confirm he has yet to reach a decision on the next phase of their careers.

"Some will stay, some will go and some can come back to the under-23's," the Serb said, acknowledging in-coming transfers will also influence his thinking. "A lot will depend on the people we are able to get, and who comes here. That will also help decide who stays and who leaves. That will decide the decision."

Four things to look out for in tonight’s cup tie

After being beaten by Birmingham City on Saturday, Sheffield United return to action when Carlisle visit South Yorkshire in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The Star's James Shield identifies some of the things to look out for during tonight's tie…

Wilder reflects on his United tenure ahead of new challenge

After his longest spell out of football since he stepped into the game as a 16-year-old boy, Chris Wilder has reflected on the ups and downs of his time at Sheffield United and says he is ready to go again.

Wilder left his boyhood club Sheffield United in June, bringing to an end a remarkable period in which the Blades went from League One to the Premier League in the space of three years, were in with a good shout of qualifying for Europe before a global pandemic hit and then, robbed of their supporters and forced to play games behind closed doors, suffered a drawn-out and painful relegation back to the Championship.

The Wilder era ended with a terse statement on United’s official website, confirming the break by mutual consent, and the Blades moved to replace him with Slavisa Jokanović, the former promotion winner with Watford and Fulham.