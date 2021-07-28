United are one of a handful of Championship sides not to make a summer signing yet, although Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott has been the latest youngster from the top-flight to be linked with a Bramall Lane move.

Rhian Brewster’s struggles since joining United from Liverpool will not influence Jurgen Klopp’s decision on whether or not to send Elliott on loan to Bramall Lane.

Instead what will, according to sources in the North-West, is the teenager’s performances during Liverpool’s remaining pre-season games with Klopp thought to be considering handing him an opportunity to impress at first team level next term.

Elliott is among a number of potential targets identified by new United manager Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

The Serb handed the winger his senior debut during an EFL Cup tie against Millwall when they worked together at Fulham, with the then 15-year-old Elliott travelling to south London after attending school earlier in the day. READ FULL STORY HERE

Blades back and firing on all cylinders after Covid-19 mess

Sheffield United have resumed full-time training again, after a Covid-19 scare interrupted their preparations for the new season.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the manager of Sheffield United

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic and his squad, who face Doncaster Rovers in a friendly at the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow, stepped-up their schedule on Monday following a review of social distancing and health protocols at the Steelphalt Academy.

Although a failure of those was never suspected to be behind the outbreak - which is understood to have seen two players test positive following United’s recent training camp in Spain - experts tasked with ensuring Jokanovic, his coaching staff and players remain safe and well are thought to have performed an in-depth review of the measures in place.

After spending 10 days working on their fitness ahead of next month’s return to competitive action, United focused on football based activities having been given the green light to return to the complex en masse. READ FULL STORY HERE

Berge is back – with a smile on his face

Sander Berge has been pictured back in pre-season training with Sheffield United – and the Norwegian had a big smile on his face, despite being continually linked with a move away this summer.

The midfielder, previously United’s record signing, was widely expected to depart following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Napoli amongst those interested in securing his services.

Although Berge may yet move on – he has previously expressed a desire to play Champions League football again, after appearing in the competition with Genk – he is for now still a United player, and looked all smiles in training in a long-awaited shot released by United’s social media team on Twitter yesterday afternoon. READ FULL STORY HERE

Former Blade lauded as ‘invaluable’ after landing new role

Former Sheffield United player, coach and assistant manager Stuart McCall is the new No.2 at Blackpool – and boss Neil Critchley believes the former Scottish legend’s experience will be “invaluable” for him and his players in the Championship next season.

McCall was appointed at Bloomfield Road last week, after the club won promotion to the Championship last season, filling a role vacated by Colin Calderwood after he was unveiled in a similar job at Northampton Town.

McCall ended his illustrious playing career at Bramall Lane, playing almost 100 times for the Blades before moving into coaching under Neil Warnock. READ FULL STORY HERE

‘No chance’ of Ramsdale going to Arsenal, says ex-Gunners striker

Arsenal have made Aaron Ramsdale their top goalkeeping target this summer – but not everyone of a north London persuasion is exactly enamoured by the thought of the Sheffield United goalkeeper becoming a Gunner.

he Blades have made it clear that they will not be bullied into selling one of their prized assets on the cheap this summer, even following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

United’s hierarchy want £40m for a goalkeeper who won the club’s player of the year award last season, and was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championship.

A £30m compromise fee has been mentioned in some quarters. And even at that price, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell would not be a fan. READ FULL STORY HERE

All the details for tonight’s friendly

Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United will continue their preparations for the new season when they travel to take on Doncaster Rovers this evening.

It will be the first chance for Blades fans to watch their team on English shores following their return from a pre-season training camp in Spain, which also saw them beat part-timers Europa Point 3-0 in Jokanovic’s first game in charge.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know… READ FULL STORY HERE

Sander leaves Blades a big decision to make

Sander Berge reported for duty at Sheffield United’s training complex on Monday, as Slavisa Jokanovic’s squad resumed their preparations for the new season following a Covid-19 scare.

The Norwegian, who is attracting interest from clubs in England and Italy following United’s relegation from the Premier League, has been receiving treatment for an unspecified injury since the end of last term.

But he was present at the Steelphalt Academy on Monday, where Jokanovic has now spent the past 48 hours putting his players through a series of drills designed to ensure they are fully conversant with the tactics and strategies United plan to employ next term. READ FULL STORY HERE

Slav drops big hint about his plans

Slavisa Jokanovic could unveil another experimental line-up when Sheffield United face Doncaster Rovers in the penultimate friendly of their pre-season programme.

The Serb selected three centre-forwards for the meeting with Europa Point earlier this month, later admitting his decision was influenced by the number of strikers within his squad.

Although Jokanovic reserved the right to continue with that policy at the beginning of the new Championship campaign, he also told The Star that only by trialling different formations will he discover which one is best suited to the options he inherited from predecessor Chris Wilder on July 1.

“We had three strikers out there in that one because we have lots of them,” explained Jokanovic, whose squad is top heavy with attacking talent. “We want to get as many of them on the pitch as we can." READ FULL STORY HERE

Criteria wonderkid must fulfil if he moves to Bramall Lane

If - and it remains ‘if’ - Sheffield United decide to pursue their interest in Yuriel Celi, they must plot a course through the same maze of red tape which complicated their search for a new manager earlier this year.

Although Bramall Lane’s hierarchy eventually made the right appointment - handing Slavisa Jokanovic the task of steering them back into the Premier League - they also considered a number of other potential candidates before realising that none would qualify for a work permit.