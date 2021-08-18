Jokanovic, who earlier this week saw Ben Davies become his first signing since taking charge of Sheffield United last month, described Ramsdale as “still being our player” ahead of the trip to The Hawthorns before challenging Mikel Arteta’s side to pay what the 23-year-old is worth.

Jokanovic, who could hand Davies his United debut at The Hawthorns, also confessed a deal for Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira has yet to be finalised although he expects the midfielder to begin training at the Steelphalt Academy later this week.

“I will be disappointed if he leaves, Aaron, of course I will,” Jokanovic said, acknowledging he is still attempting to persuade Ramsdale to remain in South Yorkshire. “But this is a realistic situation.” READ FULL STORY HERE

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slav: Ramsdale is interested in moving back to Prem

Slavisa Jokanović has appeared to suggest that Aaron Ramsdale wants to join Arsenal this summer, despite insisting he personally would not sell the young Sheffield United goalkeeper for £100m this summer.

Arsenal are preparing another bid for the young England stopper, which they believe will be accepted by their counterparts at Bramall Lane.

Jokanović was asked again about the Ramsdale situation ahead of tomorrow’s trip to West Bromwich Albion and said there is “no change” in the situation.

Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United hands over his gloves and shirt to young fans after the game at Swansea: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But it was also potentially telling that the Serb also admitted that it is “natural that he wants to be a Premier League player” and that Ramsdale “believes it can be a good move for himself.” READ FULL STORY HERE

Arsenal preparing potentially decisive bid for Aaron

Arsenal are preparing to submit what they believe will be the decisive bid for Aaron Ramsdale, as Sheffield United battle to keep the goalkeeper out of the Premier League club’s clutches.

Officials in north London are confident the offer, which is likely to be in the region of £28m, will be accepted by their counterparts at Bramall Lane after contact was first made between the two parties over a month ago.

Despite falling well short of United’s £40m valuation - a figure they had insisted was non-negotiable - agents acting on Mikel Arteta’s behalf suspect a number of factors, including Ramsdale’s apparent desire to complete the switch, means United could be forced to relent. READ FULL STORY HERE

Blades must reinvest if Ramsdale is lured away

Slavisa Jokanovic has told Sheffield United they must sign a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale if the goalkeeper joins Arsenal.

The Serb delivered the message to Bramall Lane’s board of directors ahead of tonight’s visit to West Bromwich Albion, as Mikel Arteta’s employers attempt to land what could be the decisive blow in the fight for the 23-year-old following weeks of shadow boxing behind the scenes.

Although Jokanovic has been impressed by both Michael Verrips at Wes Foderingham since taking charge of United last month, his refusal to confirm which of them is regarded as United’s number two before Saturday’s draw with Swansea City suggests neither has yet to convince him they are ready to don the gloves on a permanent basis should Ramsdale depart. READ FULL STORY HERE

Bash hopes his goalkeeper remains a Blade

Chris Basham admits he hopes Aaron Ramsdale is still a Sheffield United player when the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month after describing the Arsenal target as “brilliant”.

Arsenal identified Ramsdale as their top goalkeeping target this summer after the 23-year-old capped a good individual season for the Blades with inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2020, despite United’s relegation.

Ramsdale is far from the only player to have been linked with moves away this summer, with George Baldock of interest to Celtic and Sander Berge a target for a host of clubs including Arsenal and Napoli. READ FULL STORY HERE

Kelly backs new boy Davies to fit in at Lane

Alan Kelly, the former Sheffield United favourite, believes Ben Davies will fit in perfectly at Bramall Lane after sealing his season-long loan deal from Liverpool.

The centre-half will spend the rest of the campaign with the Blades after Liverpool allowed him to leave on a temporary basis.

Davies worked with Kelly at Preston North End before his move to the former Premier League champions – and Kelly, a legend of the Lane for his heroic performances between the sticks between 1992 and 1999, thinks it will prove a good fit. READ FULL STORY HERE

Slav explains hold-up over Vieira deal

Ronaldo Vieira, the former Leeds United midfielder, is still undergoing his medical at Sheffield United ahead of a loan move from Serie A side Sampdoria.

Vieira was expected to complete his temporary return to Yorkshire earlier this week, ahead of possibly making his debut for the Blades against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening.

But United manager Slavisa Jokanović revealed today that the move has been held up.

“We’ll see,” the Serb said. “He is still not close and I hope he can be available to start working with us soon." READ FULL STORY HERE

New Blade Davies has no regrets over Liverpool move

Ben Davies, the new Sheffield United loanee, insists he has no regrets about joining former Premier League champions Liverpool despite leaving Anfield on loan without playing a first-team game for the Reds.

Davies, the former Preston North End defender, joined United on loan yesterday for the rest of the season after Jurgen Klopp and Anfield officials sanctioned his departure.

The centre-half joined Liverpool in a cut-price deal in January, with Klopp’s men suffering something of a defensive injury crisis at the time.

Despite admitting that knowing he was so far down the pecking order at Anfield had a mental effect, Davies admitted: “I have no regrets about going to Liverpool." READ FULL STORY HERE

How Davies proved he is already a Blade

Ben Davies didn’t call his new club Sheffield United. There wasn’t even a mention of ‘The Blades’.

Instead, after being presented to the media for the first time since arriving from Liverpool, the defender spoke about ‘we’ and ‘us’.

It is something which, as well as immediately endearing him to the Bramall Lane supporters, confirmed he has taken no time whatsoever to settle into his new surroundings.

“I felt at home here straight away, I settled in straight away and already feel a part of what we’re trying to do here,” Davies said, after his season long loan from Anfield was processed on Monday.

“Everyone is so down to earth,it's been brilliant. That isn’t just the rest of the lads, it’s the manager, his staff and everyone else behind the scenes.” READ FULL STORY HERE

Slav’s verdict on Baggies ahead of Hawthorns clash

Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted West Bromwich Albion are not “supermen” ahead of his team’s trip to The Hawthorns despite admitting they will pose a tough test of Sheffield United’s physical strength.

Jokanovic, who is expected to hand Ben Davies his United debut after signing the defender on loan from Liverpool, confessed to being “impressed” by the start Valerien Ismael’s side have made to the new season after dropping out of the Premier League.