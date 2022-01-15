Sheffield United didn't do enough at Derby County, admits stand-in boss Stuart McCall

Tom Lawrence’s two good individual goals were the difference between the two sides in a poor game at Pride Park which was otherwise devoid of any moments of brilliance.

United’s best and only real chance fell to Billy Sharp, but he headed straight at Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop when he seemed destined to score.

And McCall, taking temporary charge of the Blades with boss Paul Heckingbottom isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, admitted: “Most of the game was in their half but it’s not just about possession, it’s what you do with it. And we didn’t go enough with it.

“They defended well and got back in numbers. We weren’t bright enough in and around their box but they deserve credit in getting bodies in there.

“We can’t look at other clubs, we have to look at ourselves and we didn’t do enough. That’s football.

“We went down to Fulham, scored a great goal and then defended well. We never looked like getting back into it, which was disappointing. I thought we’d have a little rally but we didn’t. We should have done a lot more to stop the goal at source.”

Stuart McCall and Jack Lester were in charge on the touchline at Derby County with Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom isolating: Simon Bellis / Sportimage