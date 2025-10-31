Sheffield United v Derby County team news with 6 ruled out and 3 major doubts

Sheffield United will look to return to winning ways when they host Derby County at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades looked to be turning a corner with back-to-back wins over Watford (1-0) and Blackburn Rovers (3-1), before taking a 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes away at Preston North End last time out.

However, United conceded in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, before giving up two goals in 13 minutes after the half-time interval to lose 3-2 in Lancashire, keeping them rooted inside the relegation zone.

Up next is a Derby side with one of the worst away records in the league, taking just five points on the road so far - only Ipswich Town and Watford have managed fewer on two each.

However, the Rams do have the confidence of back-to-back 1-0 wins at home over Norwich City and QPR, while they’ve lost just one of their last six Championship matches - proving resolute at the back, if still a little blunt in attack.

What’s more, Sheffield United may have to continue on without a host of key first-team players.

Check out the gallery below for the latest Blades team news ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash.

Chris Wilder has some ongoing injury headaches.

Godfrey played an hour for Sheffield United's development squad against Stoke in the week and could return to the squad.

Sidelined with a knee injury. Wilder said he is being monitored but more likely to return after international break.