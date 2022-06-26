The Blades boss is keen to get his summer business done well in time for the season kick-off, with United’s first game against relegated Watford scheduled for August 1.

United are yet to make a breakthrough in the market this summer, with a number of targets – the latest being MK Dons man Scott Twine, who has gone to Burnley – moving elsewhere.

And the latest name to be linked with Bramall Lane is Anel Ahmedhodžić, the Bosnian defender who plays for Swedish side Malmö.

The Sun reported over the weekend that United are keen on the 23-year-old, who is also interesting Blackburn Rovers having worked with their new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson previously.

United have a bid on the table with an overseas club for a defender, but The Star understands it is for a lower amount than the £3m reported fee for Ahmedhodžić.

Swedish defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has been linked with Sheffield United (ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahmedhodžić spent time on loan at Bordeaux last season – with media in Sweden suggesting the French side had an option to sign him on a permanent basis - and has experience of English football courtesy of a previous spell with Nottingham Forest. He was reportedly a target for Chelsea back in 2020 and AC Milan have also been linked this summer after missing out on Sven Botman to Newcastle.