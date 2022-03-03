Wilson has been a frustrated spectator for much of her two years with the Blades so far, having spent more time on the sidelines injured than out on the pitch.

The 24-year-old, who joined the club from London Bees in the summer of 2020, was ruled out with a concussion just weeks into her first season before tearing her ACL upon her return to the side in December 2020.

Ellie Wilson of Sheffield United (photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

She finally returned to action in January’s 0-0 draw against Charlton Athletic.

"Since being back in I’m enjoying it and enjoying being back with my team-mates as well,” she said.

"You can only contribute so much (when you’re injured), you can’t affect the game. It’s nice to be back in a situation where you can have an influence on the pitch.”

Former England youth international Wilson, who works as a personal trainer alongside playing football, has helped United to an unbeaten run stretching five league games since making her comeback.

She added: "We just seem to have hit a bit of form, there’s nothing I can really pinpoint that down to, but hopefully it continues.

“Hopefully we can finish the season strong.”

Following a three-week lay-off, Neil Redfearn’s Blades travel to Hertfordshire on Saturday to take on struggling Watford (7.30pm kick-off).

The Hornets are second from bottom with just one win all season, which came back in November.

Reading academy graduate Wilson warned against complacency though.

She said: “In this league you have seen teams further down the table can nick points off team who position-wise are a lot higher than them.

"You have got to be switched on. They have got a lot to fight for as well.”

The international break saw Sheffield United pair Georgia Walters and Charley Docherty represent Wales and England under-19s respectively, with the rest of Redfearn’s squad given a rest before spending time on the training ground preparing for the final stretch of the season.