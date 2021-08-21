Sheffield United: Defender reveals why Huddersfield Town could be on the end of a Blades backlash after no-holds-barred inquest into West Brom debacle
Chris Basham has revealed Sheffield United’s players staged a no-holds-barred inquest into the club’s poor start to the Championship season following their ‘embarrassing’ defeat by West Bromwich Albion, predicting supporters will see a marked improvement in performance levels when Huddersfield Town visit Bramall Lane.
Describing the scenes in the away dressing room following Wednesday’s 4-0 loss at The Hawthorns, Basham told The Star that manager Slavisa Jokanovic allowed senior members of his squad to oversee the discussions rather than intervene himself.
Acknowledging that was the right thing to do, the defender insisted the clear-the-air meeting could prove to be a pivotal moment in United’s campaign as they prepare to face Carlos Corberan’s side this afternoon.
“There’s an honest bunch in the dressing room,” Basham said. “There were a few things said at the end of the game and that is right. There is a point to prove to the manager and our fans who travelled that far to watch us perform.
“That’s the strength of Sheffield United as a team and a club. Whatever you say, it gets listened to and you move on. Everybody is shaking hands and having a coffee the next day.
“But there are a lot of boys hurting. We aren’t where we want to be or the staff want us to be. There’s a lot of boys hurting but, although it sounds strange, because of that I don’t think this game can come around quick enough. It’s why we’re really looking forward to it.”
Basham, aged 33, has spent the past seven years in South Yorkshire; achieving promotions from League One and the Premier League under Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder before being relegated last term.
But remembering how United suffered some crushing blows during their march into the top-flight, Basham added: “We got done heavily at home by Southend right at the beginning under Chris and then had another real disappointment at Millwall after that. We bounced back from those, responded in the right way and, to be honest, this feels like one of those moments too. One of those when everyone is together. It’s reset and go again.”