Sheffield United defender John Egan backs Republic of Ireland teammate Callum Robinson over Covid-19 vaccine controversy

Robinson, the former Blade now at United’s Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion, sparked controversy in some sections recently for not taking the coronavirus vaccine, despite twice being hit by Covid-19.

“That's my choice at this moment in time,” the striker said. “It's obviously annoying that I've caught it twice but I haven't been vaccinated. Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it.”

Robinson is not the only Irish player to not have been jabbed and Egan, the Blades defender, defended his teammate’s stance ahead of their country’s next clash, at home to Qatar on Tuesday evening.

"I suppose first and foremost, Cal was asked a question and gave an answer," said Egan, who captained Ireland in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan – which saw Robinson score twice in a 3-0 victory and celebrate, perhaps pointedly, by putting his fingers in his ears.

"He didn't come out and say he was against the vaccination or anything, so I was quite disappointed to see how many people jumped down his throat.

"Everybody can choose whether to get the vaccination or not, it's a personal choice. As a teammate, as a friend … I back my teammates, I back my friends.

“It doesn't mean that I believe the same way, it doesn't mean that everybody is going to believe the same way, but I don't think Cal came out and said he was against the vaccine. He simply just answered a question and said he hasn't had it yet.

Callum Robinson and John Egan are teammates at international level, after previously playing together for Sheffield United: James Wilson/Sportimage

“As far as that's concerned, Cal is a teammate of mine, he's a friend of mine and hopefully now he can kick on with Ireland and do well."

Egan, who followed up his first international goal against Portugal earlier this year with two for the Blades against Hull, says Ireland want to be a threat from set-pieces.

“It’s a big weapon to have,” he added.