Sheffield United defender is set to come in from the cold

Although Chris Basham replaced Baldock during last weekend’s visit to AFC Bournemouth, United manager Slavisa Jokanovic views Bogle as the 28-year-old’s most natural replacement.

With Jokanovic telling The Star he prefers to overload his bench with attacking options, Bogle was again omitted from United’s matchday squad at the Vitality Stadium after the Serb calculated Basham’s greater versatility meant he could provide cover in a variety of defensive positions.

But with Baldock undergoing a series of tests at United’s training complex this week as their medical department investigate the exact nature and extent of the hamstring problem he suffered during the 2-1 defeat, Bogle has been told the international break represents a wonderful opportunity to press his claims for a more prominent role in Jokanovic’s plans.

“Everyone must look to impress all of the time,” said Jokanovic, having admitted he felt “unhappy” about the situation he has placed Bogle in. “There are some players who don’t deserve to be left out but we can not use everyone at the same time and it is unfortunate. It makes me feel unhappy, yes.

“But the door is always open for them to show what they can do. And they will be given chances because they are important. We will need everyone at different times and so everyone must be ready.”

Jayden Bogle could be set for a Sheffield United recall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage