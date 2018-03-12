Sheffield United: Defender in danger of missing Burton Albion’s visit to Bramall Lane

Former Sheffield United defender John Brayford is unlikely to feature at Bramall Lane tomorrow night, despite making progress in his battle against injury.

The Burton Albion full-back, who moved to the Pirelli Stadium seven months ago, has missed the visitors’ last two games with a calf muscle problem.

Despite revealing Brayford has now entered the final phase of his rehabilitation, Albion manager Nigel Clough admitted he is among a trio of “big players” set to miss the meeting with Chris Wilder’s side.

“Probably, with the (international) break coming up I don’t think they’ll make this week,” Clough, who could also be without Lucas Akins and Ben Turner, said. “”One of them might do, but it’s unlikely at this stage.”

Clough, who brought Brayford to United during his spell in charge of the South Yorkshire club, confirmed Liam Boyce and Hope Akpan are also doubts after picking-up knocks during Saturday’s draw with Bristol City.

“We are just going to see who can train,” he added. “It’ll be a split session, some will just do the warm-up, some might not even do that, and hopefully we’ll get a few training fully.”

Albion are 23rd in the Championship table, two points from safety, despite impressing against seventh-placed City last weekend.

But Damien McCrory, Brayford’s fellow defender, told the Burton Mail: “”It is frustrating, but as long as we keep creating chances, I think at some point a performance where we score three or four goals is not far away.”