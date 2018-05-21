Sheffield United: Defender hopes to win his first international cap after Celtic Park bow

Enda Stevens hopes his appearance for the Republic of Ireland during their draw with Celtic will earn him a place in Martin O’Neill’s team against France next week.

The Sheffield United made his international debut during Scott Brown’s testimonial in Glasgow on Sunday.

Enda Stevens hopes to win his first cap next week: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although caps were not awarded to those taking part, Stevens could be handed his first when the Irish visit to Stade de France for a friendly on Monday.

O’Neill’s squad begins preparing for that match on Thursday and the former Leicester City and Aston Villa manager admitted: “I’ve got a number of decisions to make.”

Stevens replaced Darragh Lenihan in the 73rd minute of the fixture at Celtic Park. Alan Browne opened the scoring for before Leigh Griffiths equalised for the Scottish treble-winners. Callum O’Dowda restored Ireland’s advantage before Patrick Roberts secured Brown and his team mates a share of the spoils. Scott Sinclair and Dorus de Vries were among those taking part.

Stevens, aged 27, received his first Ireland call-up for March’s meeting with Turkey but remained on the bench throughout. O’Neill’s men host the United States on June 2 after returning from Paris.

Celtic's Scott Brown (right) with his children and team-mates during the testimonial match at Celtic Park: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.

United midfielders David Brooks and Lee Evans are also in international action later this month after being selected for Wales’ meeting with Mexico in Pasadena, California, on May 28.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, Ashley Williams of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies will also travel to the US after taking part in an open training session at the Racecourse Stadium today.