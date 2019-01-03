Sheffield United: Defender Daniel Lafferty joins Peterborough on loan

Daniel Lafferty, the Sheffield United defender, has joined Peterborough on loan.

The Northern Ireland international played 52 times for United, scoring five times, and is scheduled to spend the rest of the season with League One Posh.

He is eligible to play in Posh’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough this weekend and is a player Steve Evans knows well, after the two worked together previously at Rotherham United.

“It will be good to work with Danny again,” said Evans.

“He had an excellent loan spell for me at Rotherham when he joined us from Burnley. I can still vividly remember that Sean Dyche had an injury at left-back and recalled Danny and he went straight into their side and did well.

“He has had a magnificent spell at Sheffield United but because of the form of Enda Stevens he is down the pecking order and knowing the boy as I do, he wants to play football.

“We got permission to speak to him and he was really keen to come and be part of it. We are looking forward to working with him again.

“We have a mini-list of players that we have identified and asked Barry to go and do some work on. Sheffield United and Chris Wilder have been great to deal with and we thank them for their support on this deal.

“We tried to unsuccessfully sign him in the summer. I respected his right to fight for a place at Sheffield United but I have been tracking it since and I am delighted to get it done.”