Sheffield United: Defender Callum Semple says thanks to his ‘boyhood club’ after leaving Blades to join Ross County

Defender Callum Semple has posted an emotional farewell to his boyhood club Sheffield United after his permanent move to Ross County was confirmed today.

United confirmed they have negotiated “a significant sell on and other clauses” in the deal that has seen 20-year-old Semple join the Scottish Championship leaders.

Callum Semple impressed in Scotland: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Semple spent the first half of the season on loan at Queen of the South, scoring once in 27 games, and said he was “delighted” to join the Staggies.

Semple added: “I can’t thank United enough for the last ten years and getting me to where I am now.

“From the players, staff and fans for helping me every single day and guiding me to here – especially the physios for getting me back playing.

“Always a special place in my heart for my boyhood club.”

Sheffield-born Semple recently recovered from a serious knee injury and is eligible to represent both England and Scotland at international level.